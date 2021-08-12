UT Medical provides update on two victims from Lonsdale Homes shooting

17-year-old Austin-East student killed in shooting at Lonsdale Homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Medical Center has released an update on the two victims who were injured in the Aug. 8 shooting in the area of Minnesota Avenue and Pascal Drive that also resulted in the death of a 17-year-old Knox County Schools student.

The hospital reports that 29-year-old Tricia Fisher has been discharged, and they do not have any information regarding 25-year-old Anthony Taylor.

At this time, Knoxville Police and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are seeking information in this shooting.

Here’s what we know:

The shooting happened Sunday morning at Lonsdale Homes. No suspects have been identified or charged. Police say a crowd of hundreds of people were on the scene but only received 10 tips through Crime Stoppers. They’re pleading with anyone with any information to come forward, and that they can remain anonymous.

“We have received several tips, we’ve received eight tips. However, if you look at the picture I have where there’s literally hundreds of people at this gathering, that’s just a drop in the bucket in tips,” Stacey Payne, the interim coordinator of East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, said.

There are four ways you can get anonymous information to Crime Stoppers: You can call 1-800-222-8477, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

