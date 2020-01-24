UT Medical rolls out new mammography mobile unit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new tool to potentially help patients detect breast cancer early is now out on the roads.

The University of Tennessee Medical Center started up its new Mobile Mammography Unit last week.

The mobile screening van is serving women in Knox County and 21 surrounding counties in East Tennessee.

By educating about breast health and scanning for abnormalities outside the traditional hospital setting, officials hope this can help with early detection.

“Until we have technology to prevent breast cancer, the key to survival is early detection,” said John Bell, director of the Cancer Institute at UT Medical Center. “Getting out in the community where people work and worship and spend all their time to provide screening services that not might otherwise be available.”

The Breast Health Outreach Program has been around since 1996. Community donations aided UT Medical in purchasing the unit.

It’s already booked six days a week, for several months out and has become a much-needed resource that has a reduced cost and in some situations, free for those who need it most.

