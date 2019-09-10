UT men’s basketball team completes schedule with addition of SEC slate

SOURCE: AP Photo

Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp grabs a rebound ahead of Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden during a second round men’s college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Tennessee won 83-77 in overtime.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WATE) — The Tennessee men’s basketball team released their full schedule Tuesday as the Southeastern Conference released its men’s basketball schedule for the upcoming 2019-20 season.



Tennessee opens league play Saturday, Jan. 4, when it hosts defending conference champion LSU. The game is one of five home Saturday SEC games for the Vols.



Other Saturday home opponents include South Carolina (Jan. 11), Kentucky (Feb. 8), Florida (Feb. 29) and Auburn (March 7) in the regular-season finale.

Eight of the Vols’ nine home SEC games tip off at 7 p.m. or earlier. Tip times and television information for nonconference games will be announced at a later date.

Tennessee will play 18 home games in all and at least 20 games in the state (including at least one SEC Tournament game).

Tennessee’s longest homestand is a three-game stretch from Dec. 21 through Jan. 4 that includes contests against Jacksonville State, Wisconsin and LSU.

Tennessee hosts midweek conference home games against Ole Miss (Jan. 21), Texas A&M (Jan. 28), Arkansas (Feb. 11) and Vanderbilt (Feb. 18).



The Vols’ nine SEC road games, in order, will be played at Missouri (Jan. 7), at Georgia (Jan. 15), at Vanderbilt (Jan. 18), at Mississippi State (Feb. 1), at Alabama (Feb. 4), at South Carolina (Feb. 15), at Auburn (Feb. 22), at Arkansas (Feb. 26) and at Kentucky (March 3).



Tennessee breaks from SEC play on Jan. 25 to take part in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Vols travel to Kansas to battle the Jayhawks at historic Allen Fieldhouse.



Nashville once again hosts the SEC Tournament, which takes place March 11-15 at Bridgestone Arena.

Tennessee enters the season riding the nation’s longest active home win streak, having won 26 straight at Thompson-Boling Arena dating to the 2017-18 SEC Championship season.