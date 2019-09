The University of Tennessee has named a Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Engagement.

Tyvi Small has been serving in that role in the interim and will now take it on permanently.

Over the past 10 months, Small has helped launch several projects like new faculty and staff training programs and expanded the university’s speaker series.

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman saying, “Tyvi has proven himself to be a compassionate, thoughtful, and creative leader.”