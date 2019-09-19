UT police investigating after attempted robbery outside fraternity house

Campus police at the University of Tennessee are investigating after three students reported an attempted robbery.

Three male students were approached by a 5’10”, 210 pounds white male believed to be around 25-30 years old with brown hair, and wearing a red shirt and khaki shorts around 4 a.m. Thursday at the Kappa Sigma Fraternity house on Melrose Avenue.

The male suspect told the students to give him their belongings. The students reported the suspect had his right hand under his shirt stating he had a gun but never saw the gun. The suspect told them to get inside the house which they did and called the police.

Nothing was taken from the students.

There was an additional suspect who was a 6’4”, 145-pound white male around 25-30 years old with brown hair, and wearing an orange shirt and khaki shorts standing by as a lookout.

The suspects fled the area heading westbound on Lake Avenue towards 18th Street and Cumberland Avenue. No one was injured and the students said they had not seen the two suspects before.

The UT Police Department will continue to investigate the incident. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the UT Police Department at 865-974-3114 or send a message via the LiveSafe app.