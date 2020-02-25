UT police seeking man wanted for questioning for vehicle burglary, fraud

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee Police Department is trying to identify a person wanted for questioning in connection to a vehicle burglary and fraudulent purchases.
UT Police say the suspect being sought for questioning in relation to a vehicle burglary and several fraudulent purchases with a stolen debit card.
If you have any information or can identify this person you are asked to call 865-974-3114.
