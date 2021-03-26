UT President Boyd sets system’s values during State of the University address

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Be One UT. That was the message Friday morning from University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd.

University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd delivered his State of the University address and shared the acronym that will guide the university going forward.

“The past year has been one of unprecedented challenges, but it did not defeat us, rather, it defined us,” Boyd said. “In all 95 counties, the University of Tennessee System has come together seeing this time as an opportunity to dig deep and redefine our values; to remember our mission of serving every Tennessean; to explore novel ways of delivering classes, services and assistance; to see how we can bridge gaps, fill voids, find solutions and improve life in our great state.”

The seven values of Be One UT:

B old and impactful: Serving the state by tackling grand challenges

O ptimistic and visionary: Empowering courageous leadership

U nited and connected: Collaborating internally and externally for greater collective impact

Faculty, staff and student input were all taken into consideration when forming the values to define what UT is and should strive toward in the next decade.

Boyd and leaders from across the system — UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver, UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman, UT Health Science Center Chancellor Steve Schwab, Oak Ridge National Lab Director Thomas Zacharia, UT Institute of Agriculture Senior Vice President Tim Cross, UT Chattanooga Chancellor Steve Angle — shared prerecorded remarks about each value and projects that embodying the value.



Boyd also talked about the university’s steps in the potential acquisition of Martin Methodist College, which pending all necessary approvals, will become UT Southern, the first new UT campus in 50 years.



“Education is the key to our state’s growth and success,” Boyd said. “That’s why the UT System is taking a bold and impactful step to acquire Martin Methodist College and increase access to affordable higher education for all Tennesseans.”



More information on the values can be found at tennessee.edu/values.



The archived webcast and information on the initiatives mentioned in the address are available to view at tennessee.edu/state-of-ut.