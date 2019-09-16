UT Pride of the Southland Band wears anti-bullying shirt during game

The Volunteer spirit was once again on full display during the Vols 45-0 win over Chattanooga on Saturday.

Orange and White nation showed unity during the Vols victory with every member of the ‘Pride of the Southland Band’ seen wearing the anti-bullying shirt that honors the young Vols fan in Florida who was bullied over his homemade shirt.

The story going viral and making national headlines.

If you want one of your own, they’re in high demand. The Vol Shop is selling replicas with money raised from the shirt’s sales going to an anti-bullying non-profit. Tennessee said Friday they’ve already taken over 50,000 preorders for the shirts.