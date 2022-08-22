KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New names are soon coming to some federal sites and a Knoxville-area expert will be part of that process. A University of Tennessee geography professor has been named to a federal advisory committee dedicated to identifying and recommending changes to derogatory terms and names of U.S. sites that are still in use today, according to the Department of the Interior.

Dr. Derek Alderman. (Photo courtesy of Derek Alderman)

Last year, the Interior Department, which manages the National Park Service amongst other government departments and groups, had directed NPS to form the Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names. The committee consists of 17 members appointed by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland who represent Tribes and Tribal organizations, the general public, and experts in fields including history, civil rights, anthropology and geography.

Dr. Derek Alderman is a UT professor of geography who specializes in cultural and historical geography, geographies of memory, race, and tourism. His appointment to the advisory committee was announced by the Interior Department on Aug. 9, which is International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

The University of Tennessee Department of Geography & Sustainability says Alderman is a nationally recognized public scholar on the topic of street names, especially for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The department also said the honor also recognizes Alderman’s leadership on name and racial justice more broadly, especially policy and educational interventions “in highly charged debates over race, memory and social justice in place naming.”

Dr. Alderman shared the following statement about his appointment to the advisory committee:

“I am honored to be selected by Secretary Deb Haaland to serve on the Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names. I have been researching place (re)naming in the context of civil rights for over 25 years but never dreamed I would have the opportunity to put that work into practice at a high governmental level. This is an especially important time to serve on the Advisory Committee. There are growing calls across the US to acknowledge and remedy the lasting imprint of racism, sexism, and settler colonialism in the names of geographic features. Place names are important symbols that do not always honor the nation’s cultural diversity or advance the dignity of all of its citizens. Secretary Haaland has called on our Advisory Committee to facilitate reform, create a transparent, public-facing process for helping identify and remove derogatory and offensive place names found on federal lands, and thus work toward producing a more inclusive American landscape. It is my hope that my service on this national committee will bring distinction to the University of Tennessee’s land grant mission and commitment to public outreach. ” Dr. Derek Alderman

A National Park Service spokesperson tells WATE 6 On Your Side that the committee will meet for the first time in the coming months, then around two to four times per year, in order to identify geographic names and federal land unit names that are considered to be derogatory; then the committee will solicit proposals on replacement names.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. (Photo: U.S. Department of the Interior, This Week at Interior Aug. 12, 2022)

An additional four ex-officio members from the federal government are also part of the advisory committee.

“Our nation’s lands and waters should be places to celebrate the outdoors and our shared cultural heritage – not to perpetuate the legacies of oppression,” said Secretary Haaland. “The Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names will accelerate an important process to reconcile derogatory place names. I look forward to listening and learning from this esteemed group.”