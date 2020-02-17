UT Promise in need of volunteer mentors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee interim president Randy Boyd is sending out a call for mentors for the new UT Promise Scholarship that will be launching in the fall.

The scholarship guarantees free tuition for qualifying Tennesseans while partnering students with UT Promise volunteer mentors.

The university says it will help guide students through the transition to university life and beyond – Boyd himself has signed up as the first mentor.

In order to help, you must be at least 21 years old and willing to invest 10-15 hours a year to help students in their college journey.

The deadline to apply is Friday, May 1.

