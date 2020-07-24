UT report finds 1 in 10 families are food insufficient across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new report from the University of Tennessee suggests the pandemic has made the hunger problem in Tennessee a lot worse.

Researchers surveyed Tennessee families in the early months of the pandemic and what they found truly speaks to the size of this problem.

Results showed one in ten families did not have enough to eat in the months of April and May, which is roughly 525,000 households.

About 30% of these families had not struggled with this problem before COVID-19.

Research showed going without food has shown to impair a child’s growth and development

“Food insufficient households are more likely to have children under 18 in the household than those that are food sufficient. There is a difference there and that adds additional concern when you have households that may be experiencing unemployment and they also have children in the household as well,” explained lead researcher Kimberly Jensen.

“Also make sure you are just keeping in touch with your friends and family and checking in and see how they are doing. One of the things this survey also asked is about what resources people use, they found people are reaching to their friends and family and churches and other parts of their own safety net. Just keeping in touch with your friends and family making sure they are OK, if they are going through a rough time, making them a meal and dropping it off on their front porch, said Jackie Yenerall with UT’s Department of Agriculture and Resource Economics.

Researchers said it’s not difficult to be part of the solution to this problem.

Second Harvest Food Bank takes non-perishable and monetary donations year-round. Click here for more information.