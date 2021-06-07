UT researcher trial underway for charges of wire fraud and making false statements

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Asian American community is demanding fairness and justice in the trial of a suspended University of Tennessee professor.

Prosecutors allege that in 2016, Anming Hu was part of a scheme to defraud NASA by hiding his affiliation with the Beijing University of Technology in China. Federal law doesn’t allow NASA to use federal funds on projects in collaboration with China or Chinese universities.

Hu’s trial began on Monday, and in the afternoon, the Tennessee Chinese American Alliance held a press conference where his wife, Ivy Yang spoke. She says her family has lived in a nightmare for the last 15 months.

Yang says, “His arrest left a family in shambles. I have a younger daughter who was only 4-years-old at the time, so she didn’t know what happened, so she kept asking me when can we go and see dad. She misses her dad every day. My heart breaks for my three children.”

If convicted, Hu faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000 for each count of wire fraud, and up to five years in prison for each count of making a false statement.