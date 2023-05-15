KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Panhellenic Council is partnering with Tennessee 4-H and Habitat for Humanity to collect items for women in need.

A Habitat for Humanity ReStore truck is parked in Sorority Village for students to donate items like clothes, shoes, furniture and electronics.

Brylee Nash is the Vice President of Community Service for the Panhellenic Council and said they’re encouraging students who are moving out and getting rid of these items to donate them instead.

“It’s super convenient for girls who live in Sorority Village and in the houses so they can just put it in the trailer and benefits the ReStore here in Knoxville,” Nash said.

The idea came from Lincoln County 4-H member Caroline Garrell, who organized the service project after helping her two sisters move out of a sorority house for three years.

“Right now exams are going on at UT, we’re all done with classes so most of us are thinking about moving out and most girls are getting rid of their twin mattress toppers and other little furniture that they have in the houses, so this a really great resourceful way to do something meaningful and purposeful with those objects,” Nash said.

All of the items will go to Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build program.

“It’s downtown in Knoxville, super convenient, so all of these items will go straight to women in need that need these donations,” Nash said.

She also said the Panhellenic Council has worked with the nonprofit before and hopes to continue to make an impact.

“We really love to give back to our community and that’s something we wanted to highlight this week, so we have been partnering with Habitat a lot this semester and also next semester so we would love to continue our partnership with community partners,” Nash said.

The truck is parked in the middle of Sorority Village and will be there until Thursday, May 18.