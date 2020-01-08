UT spring semester begins amid several construction projects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thousands of students set to return to the University of Tennessee Wednesday for the start of spring classes.

Students are invited to attend several welcome back events around campus Wednesday including a *New Year, New Vols celebration in the student recreational and fitness center and a Welcome Wednesday in the Tyson Alumni Center.

The school telling us they’re seeing progress on-campus construction projects as students return.

Projects in the works are a new engineering complex set to be completed in the fall of 2021, a new campus dining facility on Andy Holt Avenue, an extension of the current pedestrian walkway and a practice field for the Pride of the Southland band.

Crews will also demolish the old Morrill Hall to make room for a new green space.