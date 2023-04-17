KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A senior University of Tennessee student is raising money for the families of the Covenant School shooting victims.

Cole Hubbard is a member of the Phi Gamma Delta, or ‘Fiji,’ fraternity at UT. After Hubbard’s dad told him that Chad Scruggs, senior pastor of the Covenant School, was also a member of Fiji during his time at UT, Hubbard wanted to help.

Scruggs was also the father of Hallie Scruggs, who was killed in the shooting.

“I just started talking around the university, with other chapter presidents and members of my own chapter and tried to get something together, like what could we possibly do to find someway to help? And find someway to show some support?” Hubbard said.

Hubbard decided to start an online fundraiser, with donations going directly to the school.

“Just to know that you have several thousand people over here in Knoxville, supporting you and showing support for you in anyway we can, hopefully it’s just comforting for them to know that people are thinking about them and praying about them,” Hubbard said.

The fraternity and the Scruggs family are connected in more ways than one. They sent the family some words of encouragement in addition to the money raised.

“We did send a letter, like a handwritten letter, from the chapter here, to the Scruggs family. One of our brothers girlfriends is neighbors with the family, so, she went home and delivered the letter and all the brothers of the chapter signed it,” Hubbard said.

So far, Hubbard has raised more than $6000 for the school.

“I assumed that most of the donators would be students and wasn’t expecting people to be throwing around several hundred dollars or anything like that, but it took off very quickly and we hit the $5000 goal in the first day,” Hubbard said.

He is still collecting donations through the online fundraiser, which are sent directly to the school.