UT student selected for Super Bowl ‘Turfgrass Training Program’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A University of Tennessee student is getting the opportunity of a lifetime.

Senior Conlan Burbrink was chosen to work with the 2020 Super Bowl’s grounds crew from a field of candidates all across the country. He’ll now take his talents to Florida in February and help get the field ready for the big game.

Burbrink was selected as the winner of this year’s Toro Super Bowl Sports Turfgrass Training Program. The experience combines two of his passions: Turfgrass science and sports.

“I’m going to be on the field helping out with anything they need help with, so like helping them paint, helping them set up for halftime, helping them set up for media day, helping them tear down from halftime, game day preparations, and all that sorts of stuff,” Burbrink said.

The UT student underwent a comprehensive application process and beat out applicants from across the country. He will head to Hard Rock Stadium in Florida with a lot of support from Tennessee.

“We have one of ours going to represent us on the highest stage for sports in this country, so it’s a very exciting time,” said professor John Sorochan.

It’s especially exciting for Burbrink. He’s eager to soak up as much as he can from the once in a lifetime opportunity.

“Just to learn anything and everything I can from the best in the industry,” Burbrink said.

The big game is happening Sunday, February 2 of next year. Burbrink will be there, on the ground in Florida, the week prior and through the Super Bowl weekend.