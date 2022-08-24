KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee students are moved in, had their torch night, and now it’s time to do the work. Students will flood campus Wednesday for the first official day of classes on the Knoxville campus.

The 2022-2023 academic year brought in a record number of students enrolled. Just last week more than 8,000 students moved onto campus, with 6,000 of them being new students.

Frank Cuevas, the Vice Chancellor for Student Life at the University of Tennessee said move-in marked the start of their “Six Weeks of Welcome.” He said activities will continue to help students feel at home.

Cuevas also reminded students with a new school year there’s a chance for a new beginning, encouraging students to take advantage of all UT has to offer.

“It’s a great opportunity to connect with students from all over the world,” Cuevas said. “To learn about resources, to learn what we offer, from campus recreations to how to use library resources, to getting connected with your college and meeting faculty. It’s really an opportunity for students to be engaged, to be connected.”

Cuevas also spoke about the message to students as the University navigates another year in a pandemic.

“Make healthy choices, if you’re not feeling well for whatever reason just stay home,” he said. “Talk to your faculty about about not being able to be in class or needing to miss, just communicate and make the right choices for yourself.”