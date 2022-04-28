KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman and members of her cabinet will be hosting a meet and greet on April 28, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Chancellor Plowman and her cabinet plan to share their favorite snacks with students while getting to know them on a personal level. The meet and greet will feature snacks from chips and dips to cannoli.

The special event is taking place between Andy Holt Ave and Volunteer Blvd on Pedestrian Walkway near the seal. Current students, faculty and staff are invited to the event.

A map for the event can be found on the UTK calendar events website.