UT to sell beer at upcoming Alice Cooper concert in Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Alice Cooper is coming to town this weekend and the concert will also mark the University of Tennessee’s first event of beer sales.

According to a press release from UT-Knoxville, the Alice Cooper concert, happening Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Thompson-Boling Arena, beer will be sold throughout the arena at the concession stands and kiosks by trained staff and licensed servers.

UT also stating only two beers will be sold per transaction, in clear cups, and sales will be cut off 30 minutes before the end of the concert.

Everyone will be carded, regardless of age, UT said.

The “pilot” beer sales will be a test of the security and systems put into place for the sale of alcohol at UT venues.

