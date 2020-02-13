UT tour guides stage proposal prank at The Rock

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Campus ambassadors at the University of Tennessee got creative in the name of pranking their fellow tour guides right before Valentine’s Day.
Students with the UT Ambassador program, which give campus tours to groups of prospective students, painted The Rock late Wednesday with a fake proposal to embarrass two of their fellow ambassadors set to conduct a tour on Thursday.
A Tennessee campus tour isn’t complete without a visit to The Rock, so you can imagine the surprise of tour guides, Will and Grace, when they saw their names emblazoned on the iconic landmark.
The two took the prank in stride, striking poses in front of The Rock while their tour group snapped photos.
