KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Incoming freshmen at the University of Tennessee started moving into their dorms Sunday morning.

With the help of volunteer movers, incoming freshmen like Ava Culpepper quickly moved their belongings into their new rooms.

“The process seems pretty crazy. But having the helpers here seems so helpful because we thought it was just going to be me and my family hauling all of the stuff out of a van that we rented, so having them in here is really helpful,” Culpepper said.

After concerns about limited housing options, the school took measures to ensure all new students have a place to live, according to Executive Director of University Housing Anthony White.

“On our end, we leased off-campus housing spaces, so that we could accommodate more students, so we leased at Lakemoor Station which is in South Knoxville, as well as we leased with Quarry Trail apartments again,” White said.

White said UT also admitted fewer students this year, and they were able to provide housing for all incoming freshmen and transfer students.

“It’s the best time ever to be a Vol, people are really excited about all the things we have going on here so we want as many students as we can but we also want them to have a good experience,” he said.

For Culpepper, the changes made for a smooth move-in.

“I didn’t have any trouble, I feel like the whole housing process was handled well, really organized, and all the emails were really helpful and even the directions to get here for me,” she said. “Move-in instructions were really good so, the housing and everything was really smooth for me.”

By the time move-in is over next week, 8,500 new students will live on campus. White also said they have tentative plans to build three new residence halls, with the first expected to be completed in Fall 2025, and the last one in Fall 2026.