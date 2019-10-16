Utah firefighters calm frightened girl after crash by letting her paint their nails

WEST POINT, Utah (FOX 21 News) — A pair of firefighters have a colorful story to tell after lending a hand to a young girl at the scene of a crash, according to a Facebook post by the North Davis Fire District in West Point, Utah.

Courtesy of CNN Newsource

The two firefighters are sporting purple manicures given to them by a little girl on Saturday.

According to the viral post on the Department’s Facebook Page, she seemed very scared. So Battalion Chief Allen Hadley and Captain Kevin Lloyd said they asked her about the purple nail polish she was holding. Then they asked if she would paint their fingernails.

They said she had calmed down within minutes.

This is how amazing our firefighters are. Our A shift Battalion Chief and Captain were on the scene of a motor vehicle… Posted by North Davis Fire District on Saturday, October 12, 2019

“Within minutes, the child was calmly painting their nails and had forgotten about the accident she had just experienced,” the fire district said. “Great job Chief Hadley and Captain Lloyd for providing awesome customer service to one of our young citizens.”