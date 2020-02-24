Utah police K-9 killed in line of duty to be buried in one-of-a-kind casket

HERRIMAN CITY, Utah (CNN) — A police dog killed in action in Utah is being buried in a custom coffin.

Hondo, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, served with Herriman City’s police department and helped with more than 100 felony arrests.

On Feb. 13, Hondo suffered a fatal gunshot wound as he helped apprehend a suspect in Salt Lake City.

The department asked a company called Rawtin Garage to paint his casket.

It features an image of Hondo and symbols of his service.

HPD Chief Troy Carr said Hondo died so his handler could live.

A public service for Hondo will take place on Feb. 29.

