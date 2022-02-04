KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maintenance on underground electric systems will require Knoxville Utilities Board to close some lanes of traffic and curbside parking during the second week of February.

Curbside parking along the northbound lane of S. Gay Street between Union Ave and Clinch Ave will be closed on Feb. 7 beginning at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following the morning. The section will be closed during the same hours of Feb. 10-11.

Adjacent sidewalk and crosswalks will also be closed during these times. All lanes of traffic will remain open on S. Gay Street. Signage will be posted on site to assist motorists.

KUB will also be closing a short section of Central Ave Pike between Murray Road and Charlene Lane during weekdays for wastewater system work. Closures will occur from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. beginning Feb. 7 until Feb. 11.

Alternate routes include:

Callahan Drive

Murray Road

Dry Gap Pike

Haynes-Sterchi Road

KUB crews will also implement lane closures Feb. 7 through Feb. 11 along short sections of Dry Gap Pike between Central Ave Pike and Haynes-Sterchi Road. These closures will not affect the entire stretch of Dry Gap Pike. Access to side streets and driveways will remain open.

Both Central Ave Pike and Dry Gap Pike will reopen after the listed work hours and on weekends.

Some closures may extend beyond the scheduled times depending on conditions encountered. Follow-up advisories will be issues as necessary.