UTK sorority recruitment adopts structured hybrid model due to pandemic

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Recruitment for sororities at the University of Tennessee will look a little different this year, due to the pandemic.

The Panhellenic Council has worked with the University of Tennessee Knoxville administration, the COVID-19 Emergency Operations Committee and their own COVID-19 Recruitment Task Force to develop a plan for 2020 primary recruitment.

“In this new recruitment plan, our priorities are the health and safety of Potential New Members (PNM), active members, advisors, volunteers, and UTK staff, while still maintaining the integrity of the recruitment process and allowing the Panhellenic community to host the best recruitment possible given the circumstances,” they said in a press release.

This year, recruitment will include a structured hybrid model, with both virtual and in-person rounds.

August 17th: Virtual Orientation

August 18th: Go Greek Round (PNMs will view pre-recorded videos from each chapter)

August 19th-21st: Virtual Philanthropy & Service Round (attended on Zoom)

August 22nd: Virtual Sisterhood Round (attended on Zoom)

August 23rd: preference (Optional in-person or Zoom)

August 24th: Bid Day (PNMs will open their bids with their Recruitment Counselor and attend individual bid day celebrations in accordance with university policy)

Recruitment events will not interfere with campus move-in. Therefore, women may register to move-in at anytime. Registration will close Monday, August 17th at 10 a.m.