UTK suspends study abroad programs in China

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee-Knoxville said Thursday it is suspending its spring study abroad programs in China.

The programs’ suspension is a precaution during the outbreak of the coronavirus.

At this time, it applies to the spring semester only and affects 21 students, according to university officials.

Officials also telling WATE 6 On Your Side that only one student was already in China and well away from the Wuhan area, where the virus was originally identified.

That student is planning to return to the U.S. soon.

The UT Center for Global Engagement is in contact with all affected students and is working with them to make other arrangements to complete their academic work.

No decision has yet been made on the mini-term in May or the summer semester programs in China, UTK officials said.

