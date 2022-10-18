KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Only two-thirds of Tennesseans are up to date on their breast cancer screenings, according to a University of Tennessee Medical Center doctor.

Dr. Jillian Lloyd also explained that in Tennessee there is a lower number of breast cancer cases compared to the rest of the country. However, Tennessee is one of the leading states in the nation for breast cancer mortality, meaning more people are dying once diagnosed with the disease.

Dr. Lloyd said changing these statistics starts with early detection and regular screenings and mammograms.

Lloyd added since the coronavirus pandemic and having to shut down for six weeks in 2020, they’re diagnosing people in later stages of breast cancer more often. She also said people are still catching up on their appointments.

“We are still working on getting everybody caught up,” Lloyd began. “We have actually seen an overflow, kind of a bit of a backflow, but we still know that there are many women who have not yet gotten screened and have not yet returned to that routine screening schedule that they were on pre-pandemic.”

Lloyd also said the most common symptom of breast cancer is a palpable mass or a lump that can be felt in the breast. Dr. Lloyd explains in this video how to do a proper self-exam.

Some other symptoms can include changes in the nipples, dimpling, or a discharge coming from the nipples.

Aside from the medical parts of a breast cancer battle, a diagnosis can also bring financial hardships.

The Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition (TBCC) was started in 1995. With TBCC, none of the money raised goes to cancer research, but instead works to keep patients in their homes. They pay for things like mortgages, rent, utilities, occasionally medical bills, or insurance premiums to help people at the 200% poverty level.

Jonathan Parker with TBCC reminded people that just because there is a life-changing diagnosis doesn’t mean the bills stop coming, something he knew firsthand.

“My mom had breast cancer twice and I kind of know what it’s like to struggle to make ends meet,” said Parker of when his mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000 when he was just a senior in high school.

“I said this organization is near and dear to all of us and I want to do all I can to support a breast cancer organization,” he added of his working with TBCC now.

While TBCC is based in Middle Tennessee, they are a state-wide organization. In 2021 alone, Parker stated TBCC helped 91 people.