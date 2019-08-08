UTPD assistant chief under investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re learning more about an investigation into a University of Tennessee police department’s assistant chief that paints a clearer picture of what could have happened.

The District Attorney’s Office said they declined prosecution against Asst. Chief Keith Lambert.

In a redacted report received from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office by the WATE 6 On Your Side newsroom Thursday evening, a victim’s complaint says Lambert, who lives next door, showed up to their house, raised a pistol and said, “I’m a cop, get out of my house.”

After that, the victim in the report states that Lambert was mistaken and went next door to his house.

Lambert is still on administrative leave.

UTPD says an internal affairs investigation is still underway. Once that investigation is complete, the file will go to Chief Troy Lane for a decision.