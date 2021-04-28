UT’s Regal Stadium to host Austin-East boys soccer team senior night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville community has been invited to a special senior night sendoff for the Austin-East boys soccer team at the University of Tennessee.

Austin-East High School, Tennessee Athletics and Knox Pro Soccer came together to host the Roadrunners’ senior night at Regal Stadium, the home of the University of Tennessee’s soccer program, in support of a school community that has been marred by gun violence in the past year.

Thursday on @6News we share how @austin_boys have rallied together learned together and grown together this season while also navigating through an unimaginable time. pic.twitter.com/kThFnzd3U2 — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) April 26, 2021

The game against Cumberland Gap will take place on Thursday, April 29 from 6-8 p.m. Local food trucks, the Austin-East Band and DJ Sterl the Pearl will be on hand for the special occasion. Organizers ask that those interested register for the free ticket on EventBrite so they plan in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

It’s been a year filled with tragedy for the students at Austin-East Magnet High School. Over the span of four months — the student body has lost five of their own. The most recent — Anthony Thompson Jr., who died April 12. April 22 was Austin-East Magnet High School students’ first full day back in the classroom after a deadly officer-involved shooting inside the school.