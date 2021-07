KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire is investigating the cause of a house fire in East Knox County. Crews responded to a reported fire on John Sevier School Road and Old Rutledge Pike just after 2 a.m. Friday morning.

When they arrived, crews found a vacant home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the nearby woods, but the home is a complete loss.







Rural Metro Fire crews respond to a vacant house fire on Friday, July 9. Photo: Rural Metro Fire Dept.

No injuries were reported.