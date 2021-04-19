Vaccine clinic at Pellissippi State Blount County campus back on after J&J pause

FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pellissippi State Community College will now hold its COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week after it was forced to cancel its clinic over the weekend due to the pause of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The college will be hosting the drive-thru clinic Friday, April 23 at the Blount County campus in Friendsville.

The clinic will now be utilizing the Moderna vaccine. Those who had appointments scheduled for this past weekend’s clinic will be notified by staff.

For more information about the college’s vaccination clinic, including a link to register, visit pstcc.edu/vaccine.