Vaccine mandate issued for Oak Ridge National Laboratory employees

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Employees at Oak Ridge National Laboratory will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-October, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.

UT-Battelle, the managing contractor of Oak Ridge National Laboratory, will require all UT-Battelle staff members to have a current COVID-19 vaccination by Oct. 15 following the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Aug. 23,

The policy only applies to UT-Battelle employees, not other contractors in Oak Ridge.

Numbers from the state show 461,309 vaccines have been given this month in Tennessee, so far. In July, 321,307 doses were given. If the trend continues, August has the potential to surpass January’s total at more than 531,000.