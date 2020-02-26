Val Kilmer added to Knoxville Fanboy Expo lineup

SANTA MONICA, CA – SEPTEMBER 25: Actor Val Kilmer arrives at the 23rd Annual Simply Shakespeare Benefit reading of “The Two Gentleman of Verona” at The Broad Stage on September 25, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ex-Batman actor Val Kilmer is the latest celebrity to be added to the upcoming Fanboy Expo in Knoxville.

Fanboy Expo organizers announced Monday that ‘Batman Forever’ and ‘Top Gun’ star Val Kilmer will attend the convention scheduled for July 11-12 in Knoxville. Meet-and-greets and photo opportunities will all be available.

Organizers announced in late 2019 that several cast members of ‘The Office’ will be joining the Knoxville expo. Other celebrities at the convention include Dolph Lundgren, Carl Weathers, John Cusack, Jalil White and many others.

Tickets are already on sale. Day passes start at $25 and weekend passes start at $65. Visit fanboyexpo.com for more information.