Val Kilmer added to Knoxville Fanboy Expo lineup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ex-Batman actor Val Kilmer is the latest celebrity to be added to the upcoming Fanboy Expo in Knoxville.
Fanboy Expo organizers announced Monday that ‘Batman Forever’ and ‘Top Gun’ star Val Kilmer will attend the convention scheduled for July 11-12 in Knoxville. Meet-and-greets and photo opportunities will all be available.
Organizers announced in late 2019 that several cast members of ‘The Office’ will be joining the Knoxville expo. Other celebrities at the convention include Dolph Lundgren, Carl Weathers, John Cusack, Jalil White and many others.
PREVIOUS: ‘The Office’ cast members coming to Knoxville’s Fanboy Expo
Tickets are already on sale. Day passes start at $25 and weekend passes start at $65. Visit fanboyexpo.com for more information.
