Live Now
Knox County Health Dept. holding its daily press briefing

Vanderbilt finding ways to reuse masks, repurpose valets

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center had to scramble for personal protective equipment even before the coronavirus hit. That’s because the deadly March 3 tornado that tore through Tennessee took out its distribution center.

“Our supply chain is great at crisis management,” said Robin Adkins, a nurse who consults with Vanderbilt on sterile processing and logistics. “We got distribution somewhere else and backup reserve, then COVID hit.”

The N95 masks have been the most difficult to come by, Adkins said. In normal times, they are discarded after a single use, but these aren’t normal times. Faced with a nationwide shortage of PPE, Vanderbilt at first began sterilizing masks using ultraviolet light. That allowed them to be reused up to three times. More recently, Vanderbilt has started using hydrogen peroxide vapor for sterilization. It can now reuse a single mask up to 10 times, according to the Nashville hospital.

Asked whether the emergency procedures necessitated by COVID-19 might lead to a long-term trend toward more reuse of equipment in general, Adkins said, “Right now there’s a lot of out-of-the-box thinking going on in our industry. … I hope some good process changes come out of this … because this may not be the only time we have to do this.”

Vanderbilt also found a way to “reuse” its valets. Faced with the prospect of laying off about 100 people, the hospital instead retrained them to screen people entering the hospital for symptoms of COVID-19.

Jason Butcher, director of parking and transportation services at the hospital, said he was disheartened to think he was going to have to tell his staff they would not have a paycheck. Then he got a call about having them work as screeners.

“It’s a different job parking cars and taking temperatures, but I said, ‘Yeah. I think they can do it.'”

The former valets now work at 18 stations throughout the hospital, screening about 10,000 people each day.

In one way, the two jobs are similar, Butcher said. “They still smile and greet people and interact with patients who come in at a tough time in their lives. They’re still doing the compassion piece. Instead of cars, it’s thermometers.”

David Porter had just been at the valet job for two months when the changeover happened. He said he likes being able to help out in the crisis.

“It’s very satisfying,” Porter said. ”I have a true sense of purpose.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state"

Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing"

Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, tests positive for coronavirus"

State Reps.: Salons, barbers will be able to open across state May 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Reps.: Salons, barbers will be able to open across state May 6"

Sailors head back to aircraft carrier hit by virus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sailors head back to aircraft carrier hit by virus outbreak"

The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1"

Knoxville West Town Mall to open May 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville West Town Mall to open May 1"

Gov. Lee issues Executive Order No. 30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lee issues Executive Order No. 30"

Gyms allowed to begin reopening Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gyms allowed to begin reopening Friday"

Businesses lighting Knoxville in blue to show support for front line workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Businesses lighting Knoxville in blue to show support for front line workers"

Churches deciding on whether to hold in-person service right away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Churches deciding on whether to hold in-person service right away"

Knox County Health Dept.: Business owners responsible for following COVID-19 guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept.: Business owners responsible for following COVID-19 guidelines"

Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout"

Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide"

Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan"

Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus"

IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work

Thumbnail for the video titled "IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work"

Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19"

Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August"

Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter