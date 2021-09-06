Vanderbilt paid ETSU $415K for Saturday’s game

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Power Five victory was not the only thing East Tennessee State earned from Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt.

Records show that Vanderbilt paid ETSU $415,000 for the matchup, which resulted in a 23–3 Buccaneer victory. The two universities signed an agreement in 2016 to play two games in Nashville, one in 2019 and the other in 2021.

The Commodores shelled out $390,000 for the 2019 game, which resulted in a 38–0 shutout by Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt also paid for 60 hotel rooms for the Bucs for both the 2019 and 2021 games.

Saturday’s convincing win earned the Bucs a top 25 spot in the latest FCS poll and was the team’s first Power-5 win since defeating N.C. State 29–14 in 1987.

ETSU is one of six FCS teams to upset FBS opponents so far this season. The Bucs will host UVA Wise this Saturday for their home opener. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.