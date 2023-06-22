NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — LGBTQ issues have been center stage at the Tennessee State House this session. In our special reports, Voices of Tennessee, what you, the voter, have to say about one of the biggest debates of the year.

Adult cabaret in public spaces and healthcare for the transgender community are just some LGBTQ issues that have divided the Capitol. But, have they divided voters? Maybe not quite as much as you think, explained Vanderbilt University Political Science Professor John Geer.

“Our commitment is figuring out what Tennesseans think about public policy issues,” said Geer.

Geer is one of the researchers behind the Vanderbilt Poll, a survey of about 1,000 registered voters, including Republicans, Democrats and Independents, from across the Volunteer State.

His new poll found that 47%, a plurality, of Tennesseans disapprove of how state lawmakers handled LGBTQ legislation this session.

“We asked the question because there’s a perception that Tennessee is anti-gay, so to speak – and that’s not true,” said Geer. “The support for the LGBTQ community has greater support among Democrats than Republicans, there’s no doubt about that. But, overall, if you take the state collectively, basically there’s 50% or more of the state wants to be supportive of the LGBTQ community, and don’t want to have any laws to suggest to undermine that.”

For instance, healthcare. The polls asked Tennessee voters if they agree with legislation that restricts transgender access to healthcare. Here’s the response:

66% opposed restrictions.

25% agree with restrictions.

And here are the results among Republicans:

52% of the MAGA community opposes restrictions.

58% of non-MAGA Republicans oppose restrictions.

“Tennesseans wanted to keep access to healthcare for the transgender community… I think it just speaks again to the sense of community that the state has,” said Geer. “There’s been this generalization that the actions of the state legislature reflect the state – and that’s not quite true.”

However, one question did somewhat divide: adult cabaret in public spaces:

63% agreed with the ban.

35% disagreed.

Geers said these numbers are similar if you survey nationwide.

“It’s a divide that’s across the country. Tennessee is not unique in that front.”

The Vanderbilt Poll is one piece of the puzzle, but it’s an important one in today’s sensationalized world.

“The squeaky wheel gets the attention and that’s going to be true whether you are on the left or the right side of the spectrum. The average hardworking Tennessean needs to have their voice heard as well, and the poll provides a little bit of that.”

The next Vanderbilt Poll will be later in the fall. And the special session on gun control will likely play a role in what questions are asked.

Click here to view results from the poll.