Vanderbilt releases modeling report about mask mandates, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt released a new modeling report which shows the relationship between face mask mandates and hospitalization rates in Tennessee.
According to their report released on August 10, there’s a defined relationship between masking requirements and growth in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tennessee.
The analysis found hospitals that treat COVID-19 patients from areas without mask requirements have seen a relatively faster growth in hospitalizations compared to those that treat patients from areas where mask mandates are in effect.
Vanderbilt officials said twenty-six Tennessee counties have implemented mask requirements. As of August 4, 2020, those policies covered about 68-percent of residents in the state.
Officials found evidence that, in areas where masking requirements have been implemented, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been stable or declined compared to areas where there are no such requirements.
