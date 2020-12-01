Vanderbilt women’s soccer player receives SEC football honor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has named Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller as the league’s co-special teams player of the week after she made history by becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game.
Fuller shared the award Monday with Florida punt returner Kadarius Toney after the senior soccer player served as Vanderbilt’s primary kicker in a loss to Missouri.
She sent a squib kick 30 yards to open the second half in her only chance to kick.
The Vanderbilt kicker became the third woman to play at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
