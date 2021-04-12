Vandy’s Scotty Pippen Jr. declares for draft with no agent

FILE — In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. plays against SMU in an NCAA college basketball game in Nashville, Tenn. Pippen started 31 games as a freshman and is the leading returning scorer after averaging 12 points a game. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has declared for the NBA draft without signing with an agent to keep his options open.

Pippen announced his intentions Saturday morning with a social media post. He said he was blessed to come to Vanderbilt and he’s ready to pursue his dreams.

The son of six-time NBA champ and one of the league’s 50 greatest players Scottie Pippen, he ranked second in the Southeastern Conference and 16th nationally by scoring 20.8 points per game.

Coach Jerry Stackhouse says Pippen earned the right to check out his draft status and has Vanderbilt’s full support.