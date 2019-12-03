Vaping expert visits East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A medical expert on EVALI or e-cigarette/vaping device associated lung injury shared her insights Tuesday in a lecture at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

This event taking place as we learn there have been two reported cases of EVALI just from ETCH since August.

The number nationwide has risen to nearly 2,500 people sickened with 47 people dying from vaping associated lung injuries.

Pediatric pulmonologist Dr. Anne Griffiths said Tuesday the use of vaping devices is still relatively high. Approximately 1 out of 4 high school students admitted to vaping in the last month.

Dr. Griffiths also said a big part of the problem is the flavorings put into the vaping devices. They often overwhelm the immune system and that the high nicotine concentrations in vaping devices can even be dangerous to a person’s mental health and throw off their hormone levels.

In Tennessee, as of Nov. 27, 2019 – the Tennessee Department of Health says 74 lung injury cases associated with e-cigarette use or vaping have been reported to TDH, with two deaths confirmed.

Among those 74 patients, 64% of them were male and 81% of the patients were under the age of 35 years old.

