VDH: 1 person being monitored for coronavirus in southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Health officials say one person in southwest Virginia is being monitored for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, one person in the southwest region has been tested and the results are still pending.

VDH hasn’t released the location of the person tested.

The agency says, so far, six people have tested negative in northern and central Virgnia. One test in northern Virginia is still pending. There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in the state according to VDH.

