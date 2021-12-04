KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Powell man is facing a handful of charges after an argument over a vegan burger at a Cumberland Avenue restaurant.

An arrest report states Larry Beal was arrested after the manager of Sunspot asked officers to remove him from the restaurant. Officers found Beal to be in possession of a gun and a digital scale with marijuana residue.

Witnesses WATE 6 News spoke to said Beal questioned whether his vegan burger was actually vegan and asked the staff to take the burger to the hospital to have it tested.

Knoxville Police says the 20-year-old is charged with criminal trespassing, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.