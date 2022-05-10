KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer fire on I-40 East at mile marker 400 has resulted in two lane closures and delayed traffic.

The incident took place around 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic is delayed more than three miles through the area.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said crews are on the scene. Use caution when driving through the area while TDOT workers are assisting in traffic control and cleaning up the tractor-trailer.

The cause of the fire has not been reported.

