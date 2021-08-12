Vendors and opening date announced for Marble City Market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A food hall spanning an entire city block in downtown Knoxville now has set an official opening date. Marble City Market announced that they will open on September 27 on Instagram Thursday.

The market will be located at the Regas Square building at 333 W. Depot Avenue. The food hall spans 15,000 square feet and be open 7 days a week. The market will feature a range of restaurants and bars, a 40 seat bar, indoor and outdoor seating for over 500 people, and two Top Golf Swing Suite Simulators.

The vendors coming to Marble City Market include Corner’s Pizza, The Donut Theory, Myrtle’s Bakehouse, Lake & Oak Neighborhood BBQ, Frank and George’s Bar, Paysan Sandwich Shop, Penne For Your Thoughts, Seoul Brothers and Smash Knoxville.

It is also the first dining establishment in Knoxville designed specifically for a post-COVID environment. According to its website, the market features enhanced ventilation, integrated online ordering and contactless pay systems.

