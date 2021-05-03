Venezuelan man killed in single-vehicle crash on Spur in Great Smoky Mountains

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fatal crash on spur smoky mountains

Photo: Great Smoky Mountains National Park Public Affairs Office

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park troopers confirmed one person died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on the Spur.

Rangers responded to a reported crash on the Spur near Caney Creek Road at 3:06 a.m. on Sunday, May 2. Gian Montano Spagnolo, 25, of Venezuela, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a park release, Spagnolo was traveling south on the Spur when he lost control of the car and veered off the roadway. striking multiple trees.

  • fatal crash on spur smoky mountains
Photo: Great Smoky Mountains National Park Public Affairs Office

Spagnolo was the only occupant of the vehicle and speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the accident.

Spagnolo had been living and working in Sevier County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter