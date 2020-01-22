Veterans can receive free box of food at Dandridge event Saturday

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Second Harvest is teaming up with a local veterans organization to make sure veterans have enough to eat this winter.
The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is hosting a food distribution event in Dandridge this Saturday.
Veterans and active-duty personnel are encouraged to come by and receive a boxed food distribution as a “thank you” for their service to our country.
The event will take place Saturday, January 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at Roots of Wellness located at 680 E Meeting St., Suite A in Dandridge.
We’re told there is no residency or income requirement. You just need to bring some form of military identification.
