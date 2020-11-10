Veterans Day 2020 freebies: Where to get free food (and more)

(WAVY/NEXSTAR) — Several restaurants are showing thanks to Veterans by offering free items and meals. Veterans Day is celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 11, this year.
Editor’s note: Check with the individual business for details. Some individual restaurants may not be participating in the nationwide offers and/or might have different rules for the promotion.
Here are some of the locations offering freebies:
Restaurants
Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu at participating Applebee’s on Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Visit Applebee’s website for details.
California Pizza Kitchen: Choice of a complimentary pizza, pasta or full size salad and beverage from Veterans Day menu – all day.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Active duty and veterans can get free calamari with a purchase. A valid ID is needed. Visit Carrabba’s website for details.
Chili’s: Free dine-in meal from select menu items for all veterans and active duty – all day.
Cracker Barrel: Enjoy a free dessert. The offer is for active-duty military and veterans.
Denny’s: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon for active-duty, inactive military and veterans with a valid military ID or DD 214.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Free pulled pork classic sandwich with proof of military service
Dunkin: Free donut for all veterans and active duty military – all day.
Golden Corral: Free dinner for veterans and active duty – 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
IHOP: Free Red, White and Blueberry pancake combo for all veterans and active duty service personnel – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Little Caesar’s: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free $5 Hot and Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
McDonald’s (all locations): Free breakfast or lunch sandwich to all veterans and active-duty personnel – all day, just show military ID.
Olive Garden: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free entree from a special menu.
Pilot: Free coffee & breakfast combo, Nov. 9 – Nov. 15 through the Pilot Flying J app.
Quaker Steak & Lube: Free meals to all veterans and active duty
Red Lobster: Veterans, reservists and active-duty military personnel can get a free dessert or appetizer from a special menu when they dine in on Nov. 11
Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military personnel with a loyalty card can receive a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries from Nov. 12 through Nov. 30. Offer good for dine-in or takeout.
Shoney’s – Free Breakfast Bar, including drink for veterans or active service members. All you can eat. 7 – 11 a.m. Nov. 11
Starbucks: Enjoy a free tall coffee if you’re a veteran or active-duty military member.
Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active military members are invited to enjoy a free lunch on Monday, Nov. 11, between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can choose from 10 entrees.
Zaxby’s: Free Boneless Wings meal to anyone with proof of military service
Retail
Kohl’s: Take 30% off in-store as a thank you from Kohl’s. The retail store also offers a 15% in-store discount every Monday as part of their Military Mondays. Make sure to bring your Military ID.
Home Depot: Veterans and active-duty military can receive a 10% discount on select items during in-store purchases on Nov. 11.
Target: Veterans, military personnel and their families can receive a 10% discount on one purchase Nov. 3 -11 in-store and online. Guests can visit target.com/military for more information and get verified for the offer.
Walgreens: The retailer is offering 20% off for military, veterans and their families Nov. 8-11. Walgreens also provides free flu shots for VA-enrolled veterans.
Bed, Bath & Beyond: Veterans and active-duty military can get 25% off their entire purchase Nov. 11-14 with proof of service.
Publix: Supermarket chain Publix is offering a 10% discount on Veterans Day for all active military personnel, retired service members and their families.
- Oorah! Happy birthday to the U.S. Marine Corps
- Rep. Zachary files bill to limit local health boards authority
- Massive Christian concert organizers face backlash for disregarding New Orleans virus restrictions
- Oprah on the cheap: 10 ‘favorite things’ that won’t break the bank
- Harris’ husband to quit law firm for White House