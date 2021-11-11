KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In honor of Veterans Day, Academy Sports brought local five veterans in for a shopping spree.

They’re all veterans who’ve recently received Smoky Mountain Service Dogs. The outdoors store gave them each $300 to spend on anything in the store, a new fishing pole or even some toys for their new companions.

Academy is also offering military and first responders 10% off in the store and online through Sunday, Nov. 14.



