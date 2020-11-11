Veterans surprised with shopping spree at Knoxville sporting goods store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In honor of Veterans Day, Academy Sports + Outdoors brought four veterans in Wednesday morning for a shopping spree.

They’re all veterans who recently received canines from the Smoky Mountain Service Dogs group.

The outdoors and sporting goods store gave each veteran $500 to spend on anything from a grill to a new fishing pole or toys for their new canine companions.

