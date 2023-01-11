MOUNTAIN HOME, Tenn. (WATE) — Four veterans will be honored at an Unaccompanied Veterans Ceremony on Jan. 18 in East Tennessee.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Mountain Home National Cemetery will host an Unaccompanied Veterans Ceremony with brief remarks, a moment of silence and the playing of Taps.

According to the Director of the Mountain Home National Cemetery Sue Nan Jehlen, two veterans have already been interred at the cemetery since the ceremony in October, and two veterans will be interred after the Jan. 18 ceremony.

The VA operates 155 national cemeteries and 34 soldiers’ lots and monument sites in 44 states and Puerto Rico. More than five million Americans, including Veterans of every war and conflict, are buried in the cemeteries, according to the news release.

The VA also provides headstones, markers or medallions for Veterans buried in state or territorial cemeteries, or interred in private cemeteries.

The event will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery at 3 p.m. and will last about 30 mins.

The procedure for unclaimed veteran remains goes as follows:

In the event a Tennessee funeral director discovers he/she is in possession of the remains of veteran, they may contact TDVS for assistance to inter the remains in the nearest Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery or National Veterans Cemetery.